Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) (LON:ECM) Receives GBX 697.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) (LON:ECM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 697.88 ($9.12).

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) from GBX 815 ($10.65) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

In related news, insider Karen Guerra sold 24,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 789 ($10.31), for a total transaction of £195,324.84 ($255,193.15).

Shares of ECM stock opened at GBX 937.50 ($12.25) on Wednesday. Electrocomponents plc has a 52-week low of GBX 397.30 ($5.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 959 ($12.53). The stock has a market cap of £4.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 899.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 772.11.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.36%.

About Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L)

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

