Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Shares Up 16.6%

Shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) shot up 16.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.74 and last traded at $9.48. 39,907,379 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 20,613,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SOLO. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from $7.50 to $12.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electrameccanica Vehicles has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $710.11 million, a PE ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 3.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average is $4.81.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 4,809.43% and a negative return on equity of 61.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 221.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 3rd quarter valued at about $890,000. Institutional investors own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

