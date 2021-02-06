Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.42.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SOLO shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from $7.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of SOLO stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.69. 24,456,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,777,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.11 million, a P/E ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 3.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.81. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $13.60.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 4,809.43% and a negative return on equity of 61.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Electrameccanica Vehicles will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 21,222.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 639,003 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $890,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 221.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

