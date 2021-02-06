Elastos Price Reaches $2.74 on Top Exchanges (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Over the last week, Elastos has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.74 or 0.00006726 BTC on exchanges. Elastos has a total market cap of $47.17 million and $2.83 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Elastos

ELA is a coin. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,084,774 coins and its circulating supply is 17,244,540 coins. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official website is elastos.info . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Elastos

Elastos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars.

