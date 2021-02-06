EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (EKF.L) (LON:EKF) Shares Gap Down to $75.00

Shares of EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (EKF.L) (LON:EKF) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $75.00, but opened at $71.00. EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (EKF.L) shares last traded at $74.50, with a volume of 96,034 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £323.05 million and a P/E ratio of 50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 70.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 61.99.

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (EKF.L) Company Profile (LON:EKF)

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Africa. It offers DiaSpect and DiaSpect T hemoglobin analyzers; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T Low to determine low levels of hemoglobin in plasma and serum specimens, aqueous solutions, or stored or banked erythrocytes; Hemo Control, a point-of-care hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

