Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Eisai Co LTD is involved in the Biotechnology and Drug Industry. Their principle activities are the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Operations are carried out through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals: veterinary drugs other food additives, livestock feed and pharmaceutical production systems and equipment. The Group has overseas consolidated subsidiaries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, East Southeast Asia and South and Central America. “
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eisai from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.
Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.27). Eisai had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Eisai will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.
Eisai Company Profile
Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.
See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eisai (ESALY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Eisai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eisai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.