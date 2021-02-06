Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eisai Co LTD is involved in the Biotechnology and Drug Industry. Their principle activities are the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Operations are carried out through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals: veterinary drugs other food additives, livestock feed and pharmaceutical production systems and equipment. The Group has overseas consolidated subsidiaries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, East Southeast Asia and South and Central America. “

Get Eisai alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eisai from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

ESALY stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.90. The company had a trading volume of 9,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Eisai has a 1 year low of $54.00 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.94.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.27). Eisai had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Eisai will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Eisai Company Profile

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eisai (ESALY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eisai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eisai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.