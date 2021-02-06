ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Price Target Raised to $9.50

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $8.25 to $9.50 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Monday, January 25th. CIBC boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ECN Capital in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.64.

OTCMKTS ECNCF opened at $5.81 on Friday. ECN Capital has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $5.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average of $4.36.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

