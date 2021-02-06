ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday.

ECN opened at C$7.57 on Friday. ECN Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of C$2.67 and a twelve month high of C$7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.68. The company has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a PE ratio of -757.00.

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$92.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$89.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

