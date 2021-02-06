eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Trading Up 5.3% After Dividend Announcement

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $64.85 and last traded at $61.12. 29,395,895 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 215% from the average session volume of 9,344,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.04.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

EBAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.06. The stock has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $104,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $929,773 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the period. TCF National Bank grew its position in shares of eBay by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 32,835 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in eBay by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,368 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,486 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 12,300 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

