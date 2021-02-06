eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Raised to $80.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 28.56% from the stock’s current price.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $62.23 on Thursday. eBay has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $64.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.06. The company has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other eBay news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $237,142.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $929,773. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,718,202 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $506,319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160,659 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,078,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,610,509 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $240,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,235 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 2,721.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,143,648 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $111,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,663 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,370,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $219,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,431 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

