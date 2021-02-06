eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Raised to $63.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.24% from the stock’s previous close.

EBAY has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.20.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $62.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.06. eBay has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $64.85.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $237,142.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,469.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $929,773. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in eBay by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,718,202 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $506,319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160,659 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $169,078,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in eBay by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,610,509 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $240,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,235 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 2,721.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,143,648 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $111,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in eBay by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,370,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $219,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,431 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.