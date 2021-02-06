eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at DA Davidson

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price upped by research analysts at DA Davidson from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $62.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.22 and a 200-day moving average of $53.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. eBay has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $64.85.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that eBay will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $104,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,129 shares of company stock worth $929,773 over the last ninety days. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in eBay by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 26,982 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in eBay by 191.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 26,464 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 17,374 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 149.4% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,766 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,039 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 38.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,532 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $8,260,000 after buying an additional 44,271 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.