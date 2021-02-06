East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on February 23rd

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

East West Bancorp has raised its dividend by 37.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. East West Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 33.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect East West Bancorp to earn $3.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $64.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.81 and a 200-day moving average of $43.06. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $65.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $416.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $125,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,593.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $448,709.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

