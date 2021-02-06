Earthport (LON:EPO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Earthport plc (LON:EPO) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $37.70. Earthport shares last traded at $37.70, with a volume of 55,545 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £223,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 37.70.

About Earthport (LON:EPO)

Earthport Plc, a financial services company, provides payment services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transactional and Professional Services. It offers cross-border payment services through the combination of a network of segregated bank accounts in various geographies; software that mirrors the movements of funds from bank to bank; and the knowledge base embedded in the platform and the organization related to each of the countries.

