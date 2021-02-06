Eagle Ridge Investment Management Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,246 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for about 1.8% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $14,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $181.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.94, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $183.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Truist started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.23.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 893,821 shares of company stock worth $154,601,342 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

