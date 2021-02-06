Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $58.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Dynatrace Inc. is a software intelligence company. It is engaged in providing application performance management, artificial intelligence for operations, cloud infrastructure monitoring and digital experience management. Dynatrace Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

Get Dynatrace alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist raised their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.86.

DT opened at $55.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.08, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.68.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $48,816.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,308,328.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $2,365,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 878,595 shares in the company, valued at $37,788,370.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,967,124 shares of company stock worth $440,758,190. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Dynatrace by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynatrace (DT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.