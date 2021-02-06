Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) PT Raised to $60.00 at UBS Group

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $49.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DT. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

NYSE:DT opened at $55.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.08, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. Dynatrace has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $55.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $326,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $48,816.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,308,328.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,967,124 shares of company stock worth $440,758,190 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

