Dynamic Market Capitalization Achieves $12.24 Million (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00001997 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Dynamic has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. Dynamic has a total market cap of $12.24 million and $204,508.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,116.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,693.24 or 0.04220769 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.71 or 0.00393117 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.57 or 0.01153045 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.69 or 0.00467844 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.92 or 0.00383677 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.57 or 0.00240714 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00022090 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,279,542 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

