DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Lifted to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $28.00 price target on the stock.

DXC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on DXC Technology in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on DXC Technology from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded DXC Technology from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Shares of DXC opened at $25.94 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. Research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 2,415 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,821.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,280.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $292,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 5,015.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

