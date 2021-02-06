DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DWS. Pareto Securities set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Independent Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €38.08 ($44.79).

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) alerts:

ETR:DWS opened at €36.29 ($42.69) on Friday. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €16.75 ($19.70) and a twelve month high of €39.99 ($47.05). The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €34.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of €32.74. The company has a current ratio of 14.25, a quick ratio of 14.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.