DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) PT Set at €36.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DWS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.30 ($45.06) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Independent Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €38.08 ($44.79).

Shares of DWS opened at €36.29 ($42.69) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €34.65 and its 200 day moving average price is €32.74. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €16.75 ($19.70) and a 12-month high of €39.99 ($47.05). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion and a PE ratio of 12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 14.25 and a quick ratio of 14.25.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

