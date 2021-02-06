Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 3,840 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Ball were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth about $295,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ball by 7.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,487,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Ball by 4,354.9% in the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 65.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 10.8% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Charles E. Baker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $3,819,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 191,678 shares in the company, valued at $18,303,332.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $2,333,816.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,724 shares of company stock valued at $19,560,653. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BLL opened at $89.39 on Friday. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.01. The stock has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 57.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Ball from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ball currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

