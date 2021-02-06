Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 3,806 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,806 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in JD.com were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in JD.com by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in JD.com by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in JD.com by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD stock opened at $96.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $101.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.55.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. On average, research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

JD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie boosted their price target on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.18.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

