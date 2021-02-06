Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,663 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 14,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

LYB stock opened at $93.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.25. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $7,816,674.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $116,601.12. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,166 shares of company stock worth $8,099,374. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LYB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

