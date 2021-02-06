Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in ONE Gas by 2.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ONE Gas by 17.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in ONE Gas by 3.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in ONE Gas by 2.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in ONE Gas by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

OGS opened at $72.90 on Friday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.67 and a twelve month high of $96.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.27. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OGS shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.