Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $772,000 Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 61.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,176 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth $38,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 76.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 21.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of TROW opened at $159.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.98 and its 200-day moving average is $141.87. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.51 and a fifty-two week high of $169.00.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at $50,317,347.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at $49,529,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.33.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.