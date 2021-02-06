Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $670,000 Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Okta were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 12.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 127.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after buying an additional 10,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Okta by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 45,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $245,330.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total value of $356,777.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,650 shares of company stock worth $72,353,557 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Piper Sandler cut Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Okta from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Okta from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.80.

Shares of OKTA opened at $282.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $287.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of -146.60 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.67.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

