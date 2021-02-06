Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,156 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Switch were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWCH. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 13,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Switch during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,223,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Switch by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 870,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,254,000 after acquiring an additional 183,089 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Switch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,259,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Switch by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWCH opened at $18.96 on Friday. Switch, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.86 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.21.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Switch had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $128.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Switch’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SWCH. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Switch in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.23.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 15,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $259,173.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,159,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,742,356.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $155,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,175,319 shares in the company, valued at $35,892,763.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 253,996 shares of company stock valued at $4,023,592. Corporate insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

