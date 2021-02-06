Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 538 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 33,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Novak Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $217.82 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $110.05 and a 12-month high of $217.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.98 and its 200-day moving average is $190.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

