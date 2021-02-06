Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,411 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,914 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies accounts for about 1.1% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $5,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 162.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 765 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.31.

Shares of TJX opened at $68.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $70.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.95%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

