Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $1.38 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in CME Group in the third quarter valued at about $265,346,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 1,556.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 679,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,590,000 after buying an additional 638,009 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,780,000. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in CME Group by 74.8% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 884,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,939,000 after buying an additional 378,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME opened at $191.39 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $225.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total transaction of $71,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $5,249,169.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $142,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,559 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,616 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.06.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

