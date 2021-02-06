Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Acquires 2,109 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period.

VIG opened at $141.81 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $143.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.54.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

