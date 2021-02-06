DragonVein Price Hits $0.0363 on Major Exchanges (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Over the last week, DragonVein has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. DragonVein has a market cap of $5.56 million and approximately $616,625.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DragonVein token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0363 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,276.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $476.86 or 0.01183967 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $188.86 or 0.00468896 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00039021 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002060 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006644 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000226 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000035 BTC.

DragonVein Token Profile

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io

DragonVein Token Trading

DragonVein can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.