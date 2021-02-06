Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Lifted to “Buy” at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE RDY opened at $65.59 on Wednesday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $73.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.21 and a 200-day moving average of $65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.21 and a beta of 0.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDY. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 185.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.

