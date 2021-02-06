Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Lifted to “Buy” at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.00.
Shares of NYSE RDY opened at $65.59 on Wednesday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $73.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.21 and a 200-day moving average of $65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.21 and a beta of 0.41.
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide.
