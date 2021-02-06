Downing Four Healthcare Shs Plc (D4H.L) (LON:D4H) Shares Down 1.6%

Downing Four Healthcare Shs Plc (D4H.L) (LON:D4H) shares traded down 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 63 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 63 ($0.82). 1,131 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 6,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64 ($0.84).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 63.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 63.31.

Downing Four Healthcare Shs Plc (D4H.L) Company Profile (LON:D4H)

Downing FOUR VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in qualifying venture capital and non-qualifying structured products, secured loans and fixed income securities investments. Secured loans will be secured on assets held by the investee company.

