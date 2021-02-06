DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DouYu International Holdings Limited provides a game-centric live streaming platform primarily in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps. DouYu International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DOYU. China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.06 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Benchmark downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.06 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DouYu International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.57.

Shares of NASDAQ DOYU opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.79. DouYu International has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.05.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.32. DouYu International had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DouYu International will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOYU. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in DouYu International by 349.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 82,821 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the third quarter valued at about $507,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the third quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of DouYu International by 17.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 165,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 24,859 shares during the last quarter. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

