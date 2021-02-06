Douglas J. Seith Sells 14,941 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) COO Douglas J. Seith sold 14,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $896,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,756,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $59.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -51.95 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.85. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.17 and a 12 month high of $60.96.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.37 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. AtriCure’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

ATRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on AtriCure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AtriCure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 42.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure during the third quarter worth about $48,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 1,285.9% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.