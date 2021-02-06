Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $415.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $406.00 to $415.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DPZ. Evercore ISI began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens cut Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $446.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.96.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $377.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.91. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $273.59 and a 52-week high of $435.58.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,581,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,373,394,000 after acquiring an additional 481,686 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $755,124,000 after acquiring an additional 86,537 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 656,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,077,000 after acquiring an additional 88,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 21.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $249,916,000 after acquiring an additional 103,260 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 63.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 463,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,296,000 after acquiring an additional 180,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

