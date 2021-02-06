Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $1,329,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, Emerson Point Capital LP grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emerson Point Capital LP now owns 40,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,326,000 after acquiring an additional 22,796 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $377.23 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.59 and a twelve month high of $435.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $383.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on DPZ. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $446.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Stephens downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $424.96.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.