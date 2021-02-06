Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 60.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Dollar General by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Dollar General by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in Dollar General by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $193.82 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25. The firm has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.40%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Dollar General in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.58.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

