Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 7.2% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 9.7% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.7% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 4.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Loop Capital upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.58.

Dollar General stock opened at $193.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.05. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $225.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

