Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) (LON:DPLM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,099.82

Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) (LON:DPLM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,099.82 and traded as high as $2,422.00. Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) shares last traded at $2,390.00, with a volume of 254,068 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,350 ($30.70) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) from GBX 1,940 ($25.35) to GBX 2,510 ($32.79) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,978 ($25.84).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,212.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,105.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th were paid a GBX 30 ($0.39) dividend. This is a boost from Diploma PLC (DPLM.L)’s previous dividend of $20.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 26th. Diploma PLC (DPLM.L)’s payout ratio is currently 117.24%.

In other news, insider Johnny Thomson bought 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,109 ($27.55) per share, for a total transaction of £56,732.10 ($74,120.85).

About Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) (LON:DPLM)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

