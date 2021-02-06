Diligence Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (IRA)

Diligence (CURRENCY:IRA) traded up 28.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Diligence token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Diligence has traded 69.2% lower against the US dollar. Diligence has a market cap of $1,892.52 and approximately $6.00 worth of Diligence was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007985 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007008 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000159 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000139 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Diligence Profile

IRA is a token. Diligence’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Diligence is ira-africa.com

Diligence Token Trading

Diligence can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

