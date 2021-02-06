Digitalcoin (DGC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.00

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 92.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded up 84.8% against the dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $188,690.52 and $4.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,294.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,677.72 or 0.04269642 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.93 or 0.00394281 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $454.76 or 0.01157311 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.60 or 0.00464695 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.49 or 0.00388066 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003517 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.75 or 0.00243666 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00022111 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 36,931,561 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

Digitalcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.