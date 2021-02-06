Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $298-300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $280.37 million.Digital Turbine also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.67-0.67 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $88.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.05 and a 200-day moving average of $37.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $88.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.86 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

APPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.44.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

