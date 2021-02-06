Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Up 14.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) rose 14.1% during trading on Friday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $87.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Digital Turbine traded as high as $88.20 and last traded at $88.08. Approximately 6,361,983 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 3,523,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.19.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on APPS. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Maxim Group upped their price target on Digital Turbine from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPS. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 475.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.61, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $88.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.86 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

