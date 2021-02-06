Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock Holdings Increased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,187,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,696,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,679 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,902,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,958,000 after purchasing an additional 161,923 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,775,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,305,000 after purchasing an additional 328,076 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,263,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,843,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,132,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,991,000 after purchasing an additional 185,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Edward Jones upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.40.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,793 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $245,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,641. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DLR opened at $145.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.17, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.