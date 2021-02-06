Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,187,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,696,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,679 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 971,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,998,000 after purchasing an additional 409,252 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,775,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,305,000 after purchasing an additional 328,076 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,238,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,719,000 after purchasing an additional 247,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,186,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $145.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.17, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.37%.

Several research analysts have commented on DLR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.40.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

