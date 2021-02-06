DIGG Hits One Day Volume of $5.25 Million (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded up 46% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. During the last week, DIGG has traded 100.7% higher against the dollar. One DIGG coin can now be purchased for $55,620.27 or 1.41482980 BTC on exchanges. DIGG has a market cap of $82.34 million and $5.25 million worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00051676 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.83 or 0.00164921 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00064009 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00076719 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.34 or 0.00227268 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00042910 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 1,480 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

DIGG Coin Trading

DIGG can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

