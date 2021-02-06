Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DSX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Diana Shipping from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

NYSE:DSX opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $238.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.41. Diana Shipping has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $2.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.65 million. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 78.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Diana Shipping will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSX. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 914,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 270,080 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 26,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,375 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 92,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

